4 injured after explosion and fire on boat at Charleston Harbor Marina

Charleston Harbor Marina is off of Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. File/Provided

Four boaters were injured Sunday night at the Charleston Harbor Marina's fueling station near Patriots Point after an explosion and small fire on their craft.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon said a fellow boater reported hearing the explosion around 9 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, a small fire had been extinguished in the engine room.

Three people on board the boat were transported to a hospital, Mixon said, and a fourth refused an ambulance but later sought treatment. Some of the injuries were "pretty severe," but none appeared life-threatening, according to Mixon.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire, but Mixon said it appeared to be a fueling accident. It's the only boat explosion the department has responded to in recent memory, according to Mixon.

The boat remained afloat, and there was no serious damage to surrounding vessels or property, according to a marina manager.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

