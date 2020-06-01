3rd day of Columbia protests stays peaceful; sheriff says weekend rioters will be arrested

COLUMBIA — Peaceful protests were hijacked by people "hellbent on destroying Columbia," and officers will not tolerate any more destruction, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday.

His comments came minutes before a third consecutive, but much more subdued, protest kicked off in the capital city.

After the violence and vandalism of Saturday’s protest and the tear gassings that dispersed crowds Sunday, about 200 people returned Monday to the Statehouse afternoon to decry systemic racism and police treatment of African Americans.

“It shows that people aren’t just going to sit down and roll over,” said Portia Daniels, a 19-year-old student at the University of South Carolina who came to the Statehouse all three days.

A 'die-in'

The crowd Monday afternoon held a "die-in," lying down on the Statehouse grounds for nine minutes, some of it in silence, to bring attention to the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died March 25 as an officer pinned him on the ground, with a knee on his neck, for nearly 9 minutes.

They also marched to the Statehouse’s African American monument to sing "We Shall Overcome." The crowd lacked the size of previous gatherings, and at 4 p.m. Monday, tempers hadn’t boiled over like in previous gatherings.

The demonstration took on a more constructive tone after its organizer announced Columbia leaders were willing to talk about the group’s demands for policies aimed at greater accountability and transparency in policing.

I Can’t Breathe SC organizer Lawrence Nathaniel and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin spoke for 45 minutes Sunday and both came away optimistic about working together on improvements.

But Benjamin said some of the group’s demands are already in place at the Columbia Police Department. That includes instituting diversity and inclusion training for officers, hiring a more diverse police force and providing the public more data on the department’s activity.

"We have a first-class police department," said Benjamin, who spoke Monday to a crowd that consisted mostly of students and young adults.

He encouraged attendees to think about the changes they want and how to advocate for them constructively. "Very little has happened in this country without active, engaged protests," Benjamin said before giving demonstrators his email address.

It was a stark contrast to Saturday night, when Columbia's first black mayor stood inside an armored vehicle, urging a violent mob to disperse or face arrest.

John Hale, a 38-year-old Columbia resident, said he joined the protest to show support for "those who are oppressed daily by the racist system."

"What seems like an aggressive movement is necessary" when you consider the historic context of how black people have been treated over the past several centuries, Hale said. "Young people and communities of color have had enough."

SLED agents twice swarmed into the crowd and emerged with protesters in zip ties. It was not immediately clear who the masked protesters are or why they were arrested.

By 5:30 p.m. Monday, remnants of the original protest remained at the Statehouse, continuing to chant and hold up signs. A large group of heavily clad officers and SLED agents stood in groups about 75 yards away, just in case.

No 'free ride'

More than 50 people were arrested in Columbia over the weekend after demonstrations for justice for George Floyd turned violent. Most arrested so far are charged with breaking the capital city's emergency 6 p.m. curfew.

Most of the Columbia's 53 arrests involved curfew violations. Other offenses including looting and weapons charges. Lott on Monday suggested much of the disruption came from outside the area. "What you saw was not Columbia," Lott told reporters. "What you saw later was somebody else."

However, arrest data show a large majority of those arrested live in the Midlands. And 47 of the 53 arrested are South Carolina residents. Four came from North Carolina or Georgia. Two individuals charged with looting have residence in New York and Virginia, respectively.

Lott pledged that anyone caught on camera rioting and looting in Columbia will be arrested. Officers are reviewing video footage and social media posts to identify those committing crimes.

"That's coming," Lott said about their arrests. "I guarantee you everybody who’s done something — everybody who threw a rock, everybody who burned a car, everybody who stole something or vandalized — there are lots of pictures out there. … Everybody’s going to be held accountable. Nobody’s going to get a free ride."

Lott attended Saturday's protest at the Statehouse and walked with demonstrators to the Columbia police department, where he addressed the crowd. He noted he felt so comfortable, he walked without an escort and nonchalantly held a cup as he spoke.

"There was no violence there, nothing bad whatsoever," he said of the Statehouse gathering. "That's what Columbia expected. That's what the Columbia people did. They came together and made their voices heard."

But then the peaceful protesters left, he said, leaving behind mostly people intent on causing mayhem.

He said it was beginning to play out again Sunday, with a peaceful protest at the Statehouse, before marchers took a winding route toward the back of the Columbia police department, which Lott believes antagonizers wanted to destroy. But they met a line of officers instead, who fired tear gas and dispersed the crowd.

Lott said the tear gas was dispersed after officers, himself included, were hit with rocks and bottles.

Lott showed a photo of a pistol with 70 rounds of ammunition, as well as a drum magazine attachment that can fire 30 rounds without reloading. Lott said they were found Sunday in the backpack of a 19-year-old St. Matthews man, who has been charged with unlawfully carrying a gun.

"That’s death and destruction right there, and that’s what we’re dealing with," Lott said. "How is that a peaceful protest? What has that got to do with changing the system in bringing justice?"

Lott said he supports those protesting Floyd's "totally unnecessary" death.

"That wasn't police work," Lott said. "There are bad cops. Nobody hates that worse than we do, but that's not us."

He too said protesters are demanding things his agency already does, including a citizens' advisory council he started after taking office more than 20 years ago.

"The good people there, we’re supportive and I’m with them," he said, then pointed to the confiscated gun. "People like this carrying weapons like this, hellbent on destroying Columbia, is not what we’re going to allow to happen and we put a stop to it. And we’re going to continue to put a stop to it."

He accused outside groups of instigating the violence, noting five of those arrested so far came from outside South Carolina, including two from neighboring North Carolina and one each from Georgia, New York and Virginia.

Lott said he didn't want to identify and give credit to any particular organization. He did not have a breakdown of those arrested and their crimes, saying that's still being compiled and coordinated with Columbia police and other law enforcement agencies.

Just a few hundred yards away from the Statehouse in the city’s vandalized Vista district, state House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford scoffed at the idea the violence was due to outsiders.

"They don't know that any more than I do, and I was standing here," said the Columbia Democrat, who was in the Vista when the rioting occurred. He faulted city police for not having a force in the Vista to protect businesses as the rioters were pushed away from police headquarters.

"What was unguarded, what was unprotected, was the rest of Columbia,” Rutherford said.

Joey Cranney contributed to this report.