30 mask citations issued in Charleston; no fines levied in neighboring cities, county

Citations for failing to wear masks in the city of Charleston continue to trickle in, while neighboring municipalities and the county haven't issued fines at all.

The city's mask mandate started on July 1.

It requires people to wear masks inside retail businesses, restaurants, groceries and bars, as well as outside when 6 feet of space for social distancing isn't feasible.

On July 14, City Council doubled down with harsher penalties for offenders — $100 the first time someone isn't wearing a mask, $200 the second and $500 the third.

On Aug, 18, at the request of the city's Livability and Tourism division, council did away with the warning requirement before issuing tickets. Since that time, eight summonses have been issued.

All told, 30 court summonses have been issued — not even a quarter percent of the total number of businesses in the city. Three places have been cited twice: Adore Cosmetics on King Street, Stones Throw Tavern in West Ashley and Carolina Carriage Tour operator Eric Jason Wright.

Wright said Monday his lawyer, Scott Kagle, has already asked for a pretrial hearing for his first ticket, issued on Aug. 1.

He said he was cited right after he placed a bowl of chili on his horse carriage seat when he had to move his carriage up in the cue and should have been exempt because he was eating. The second time, on Aug. 16, he said he was cited because a group from New Jersey on his carriage decided they didn't want to wear masks. They ran away from livability officers trying to cite them and before police responded. Instead, Wright said, livability cited him.

Perets Tomer, owner of Adore Cosmetics, told The Post and Courier he will pay the fine.

Stones Throw Tavern owner Steve Santec told The Post and Courier the back-to-back citations were "personal" and claimed he has surveillance video evidence to prove it.

Summonses have been issued to businesses, walking tours and restaurants on the peninsula (24), James Island (2) and West Ashley (4), with none issued on Johns Island or Daniel Island.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said the goal was to reduce coronavirus infection rates.

“And to date, thanks to our citizens' efforts, we’ve seen significant progress, with our weekly new-case growth rate falling from 14 percent to less than 1 percent and the hospitalization rate down dramatically as well," O'Toole said.

A small group of people protested the city's restrictions at Waterfront Park on Aug. 22, handing out ordinance loopholes like water bottles, sandwiches and lollipops. Others kept cigarettes between their teeth and some held American flags or red-white-and-blue signs that read "my face my choice."

Mask requirements and penalties aren't consistent across the county or the state. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, contending it would be difficult to enforce. He left that task to municipalities and county governments.

In Mount Pleasant, the requirement that people wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and municipal buildings started July 1 and expired over the weekend. Town leaders will meet on Tuesday to consider new rules with harsher penalties for offenders, expanding to retail stores, too.

Before the ordinance expired, people who failed to wear masks in grocery stores or pharmacies faced a $25 fine. Restaurants, retail stores, salons, barbershops, grocery stores and pharmacies that failed to mask up their employees faced a $100 fine.

As of Friday afternoon, Mount Pleasant Planning Department code enforcement officers hadn't cited any businesses or people for failing to wear masks.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued an open-ended proclamation on July 3 requiring people to wear masks when inside public buildings, retail businesses, restaurants and offices. The proclamation said a summons could be issued to businesses or organizations that "fail to attempt to enforce" it. The fine was not included in the proclamation.

North Charleston Communications Coordinator Tony Tassarotti said there are no fines set up. People who aren't wearing masks get a "gentle reminder" to do so. No businesses have been cited to date.

In unincorporated Charleston County, a mask ordinance went into effect on July 3 and is set to expire this week. County Council will again take up the issue Thursday.

Joel Evans, zoning and planning director, said his department is "complaint driven" and the county has issued letters to four businesses and a church based on complaints they were not adhering to their ordinance. The businesses were a roadside farmers market, two restaurants and an oil change shop.

"We've given them the fair warning to correct the action," Evans said. "If we receive a second complaint that'll follow with tickets to the business. That has not happened yet."

Unlike the city of Charleston, the county isn't doing random checks. In unincorporated Charleston County, businesses could be ticketed $1,087 for failing to adhere to the mask mandate.

Exemptions across the county and municipalities remain — if you have a health condition or your religious beliefs prohibit you from wearing a mask, one isn't required. Additionally, if you are eating food, smoking or cannot put on or take off a mask yourself, you don't need to wear one.

Sara Coello contributed to this report.