30 days left for Charlestonians to comment on proposed flood wall around peninsula

With 30 days left for Charlestonians to comment on a proposed 8-mile flood wall around the peninsula, City Council discussed the plan at length Thursday afternoon.

The Army Corps of Engineers' preliminary plan to combat hurricane storm surge is estimated to cost $1.75 billion, with the city on the hook for $600 million of that.

Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert said if everything moves as planned — Congress approves funding on a rare first-round proposal in 2022 — the first check from the city would be expected in 2023-24 at the earliest.

The initial cost would be about $6 million for design. After two years of design, the next payment would begin for the city: $150 million over seven years, starting in 2026-27, Wilbert said.

Councilman Keith Waring suggested the city add a question on November's ballot, given the presidential election and anticipated high turnout.

Councilman Harry Griffin supported the idea.

The No. 1 question remained: What will the wall look like at different areas on the peninsula. Staff with the Army Corps shared some images from other places but didn't have definitive renderings. Wilbert said the Civic Design Center is working on renderings and mapping.

Since meeting in public remains a challenge during the novel coronavirus pandemic, residents are encouraged to go to the Army Corps of Engineers' website, www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Supplemental-Funding/Charleston-Peninsula-Study/. A second opportunity for public comment will come in January, Army Corps officials have said.

In early October, the Army Corps is expected to finalize the plan presented last month after testing for "fatal flaws" in modeling and engineering.