3 workers hurt after partial building collapse on Daniel Island

Three workers were hurt following a partial building collapse on Daniel Island on Friday night, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
Firefighters with the Charleston and North Charleston fire departments, Charleston police officers and Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a building collapse near 901 Island Park Drive, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
"Firefighters arrived on scene and were informed that the contractors finished setting the trusses before the collapse occurred," officials said.
Eight workers escaped the building before first responders arrived, officials said. Of the three workers injured, one was transported for medical treatment.
Firefighters worked to stabilize the building's perimeter walls and prevent additional collapse, officials said.
Authorities cleared the scene shortly after 8 p.m.
