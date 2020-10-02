You are the owner of this article.
3 workers hurt, 1 hospitalized after partial building collapse on Daniel Island

Three workers were hurt and one was hospitalized following a partial building collapse on Daniel Island Friday night, according to the Charleston Fire Department. Provided

Three workers were hurt and one was hospitalized following a partial building collapse on Daniel Island Friday night, according to the Charleston Fire Department. 

Units were called to the 200 block of River Landing Drive, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. 

By 8 p.m., the scene was no longer active. 

Firefighters with the Charleston and North Charleston fire departments worked to stabilize the structure, which was described as a building under construction. 

A spokesman for the Charleston Fire Department could not immediately be reached for more information. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

