3 workers hurt, 1 hospitalized after partial building collapse on Daniel Island

Three workers were hurt and one was hospitalized following a partial building collapse on Daniel Island Friday night, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
Units were called to the 200 block of River Landing Drive, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
By 8 p.m., the scene was no longer active.
CFD and @NCFDSC are currently working together to stabilize a partial collapse of a building under construction on Daniel Island. Three workers were hurt and evaluated by EMS, one transported. #ChsNews #CharlestonFirefighters pic.twitter.com/xal945m4g3— Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) October 2, 2020
Firefighters with the Charleston and North Charleston fire departments worked to stabilize the structure, which was described as a building under construction.
A spokesman for the Charleston Fire Department could not immediately be reached for more information.