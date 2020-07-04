3 slain by gunfire in Goose Creek home; Berkeley deputies searching for killer

Three people were killed Friday night in a Goose Creek home, and Berkeley County deputies are still searching for the shooter.
Deputies were called to the home on Oakside Drive in a trailer park off Red Bank Road about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, department spokeswoman Carli Drayton said.
Several people had been shot inside the home, according to Drayton, and at least one died at the scene.
None of the victims have been publicly identified, and deputies are following up on promising leads, Drayton said.
"The increase of violence in our community is troubling," Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a written statement. "Berkeley County will not tolerate these brutal actions."
This is a developing story. Check back for more.