You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
hot top story

3 slain by gunfire in Goose Creek home; Berkeley deputies searching for killer

  • Updated
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy)

Three people were killed Friday night in a Goose Creek home, and Berkeley County deputies are still searching for the shooter.

Deputies were called to the home on Oakside Drive in a trailer park off Red Bank Road about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, department spokeswoman Carli Drayton said.

Several people had been shot inside the home, according to Drayton, and at least one died at the scene.

None of the victims have been publicly identified, and deputies are following up on promising leads, Drayton said.

"The increase of violence in our community is troubling," Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a written statement. "Berkeley County will not tolerate these brutal actions."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News