3 Mount Pleasant businesses destroyed in overnight fire

MOUNT PLEASANT — An overnight structure fire destroyed three businesses on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Calls regarding a fire on the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, a stretch of U.S. Highway 17, came in at about 12:15 a.m. on July 15, according to Charleston County dispatch.

The businesses impacted by the fire were Jean’s Bridal, Auto Money Title Loans and IHT Accounting, Capt. Matt Tidwell of the Mount Pleasant fire department said. The businesses were unoccupied.

“All three had heavy damage, and all three look like they’re going to be a total loss,” Tidwell said.

Firefighters have closed off the area to traffic as they continue their investigation, Tidwell said. The fire marshal division is going to investigate the cause of the fire on July 15, he said.

“Right before I left the scene this morning, the owners for Jean’s Bridal showed up and they were devastated,” Tidwell said. “I can imagine the heartbreak they will have in calling people letting them know about their wedding dresses in the shop.”

Some residents were evacuated in the neighborhood behind the fire because the trees behind the buildings were also aflame. But no damage to any additional properties was reported, Tidwell said.

Fire crews were battling a garage fire that began about 11 p.m. on nearby Isaw Drive, near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, and responded quickly to the business fire.

One firefighter had a minor injury, but no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.