3 lanes blocked on Ravenel Bridge, Mount Pleasant police warn

Traffic is piling up on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge where a collision has blocked drivers' path from Mount Pleasant to Charleston.

Mount Pleasant police said a wreck has caused the backup but haven't immediately shared details of the accident.

It is unclear whether anyone was seriously injured.

According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, the crash affected the two right lanes just before 11 a.m. April 15.

Police said a third lane was also shut down, and urged drivers to avoid the southbound route.

A DOT video feed from the bridge shows an ambulance at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.