3 juveniles accused of shooting new CofC provost's husband will be tried as adults

The three teens accused of a downtown Charleston crime spree that concluded with the fatal shooting of of Tom DiLorenzo, husband of the College of Charleston's new provost, will be tried as adults, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday.

The community is "best served by trying them as adults," Wilson said she determined after reviewing the cases and the defendants' histories.

The teens were not named in a news release Monday afternoon, and the paperwork, filed in family court, is not public.

According to an investigation by Charleston police, on the morning of July 17, the three juveniles drove in a stolen car from North Charleston to downtown Charleston.

About 5:45 a.m., two of the juveniles, aged 15 and 16, approached a 74-year-old woman on Archdale Street and held her at gunpoint, demanding money. After they fled, the driver dropped them off at the corner of Calhoun and St. Philip, where they robbed a 20-year-old construction worker who was on his way to work.

Then, the same two teens approached DiLorenzo, 63, and his wife, Suzanne Austin, the College of Charleston's newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. They were also held at gunpoint while the juveniles demanded money.

During the robbery, DiLorenzo was fatally shot. The teens fled to the waiting car and left the area.

Lorenzo had recently retired from the University of North Dakota after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years. The couple had moved to Charleston within the prior few weeks and she began her new job July 1, the college has said.

In family court, the first teen was charged with murder, armed robbery, three counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The second and third juveniles were charged with murder, armed robbery, three counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Wilson had a 30-day period to seek a transfer of jurisdiction from family court to general sessions court. That period would have expired on Wednesday.

She said the paperwork has been filed informing the court that her office would seek to try the juveniles as adults.

Before that transfer can happen, a pre-waiver evaluation must be conducted by the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice that looks at the juveniles' histories and performs a psychological evaluation.

After that, family court would hold a waiver hearing to examine the probable cause for the juvenile having committed the crime and the factors for the juvenile’s potential rehabilitation.

Under South Carolina law, the court has to consider many factors, including the severity of the allegations, the degree of violence used, premeditation and the protection of the community. The court also looks at the juvenile’s maturity in consideration of his or her home, environment and emotional attitude, as well as the juvenile’s prior record and likelihood of rehabilitation.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.