3 face charges in spree of Columbia burglaries in the wake of first political protests

COLUMBIA — Three people, including two wearing law enforcement ankle monitors, have been arrested in connection with a series of group break-ins on the first recent weekend of demonstrations in downtown Columbia, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott said Friday.

Information from one of the ankle monitors, which two suspects were wearing because they were out of jail on bail, have led authorities to conclude that the group was present during at least some of the demonstrations that resulted in damage to Columbia police cars and other vehicles in a city parking garage, Lott said.

The actions taken by this large group were simple lawbreaking and had nothing to do with political agendas, Lott said. "We were attacked by people who could care less about what happened in Minneapolis," Lott said, referring to the death in police custody of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of a white police officer.

A group of 28 people smashed in the front door of the Green's liquor store on Assembly Street on May 31 about 11 p.m., the sheriff's department said, long after demonstrators near the Statehouse had dispersed on that Sunday night. The group grabbed merchandise with an estimated value of $5,700, according to the sheriff's office.

About a dozen members of the group then broke into three other businesses in Northeast Richland County in the early hours of June 1: a fireworks stand where about $1,000 in merchandise was taken; a dry cleaners where about $150 was taken from the register; and a jewelry store, where $10,000 in damage was done as the front door and displays were smashed, as shown on a security video.

Deputies pursued one vehicle connected to the robberies, which later was found wrecked. Its owner had reported it as stolen.

Arrested in the case so far are Preston Helms, 27, Corey Haynes, 33, and a 17-year-old who has been charged as an adult. All three are from Columbia. Helms and Haynes both were wearing ankle monitors at the time of the events, but Helms' monitor had been disabled, according to public information officer Cynthia Roldan. Helms and Haynes were being held on Friday afternoon at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators still are seeking the identities of more than 20 people who took part in the Green's break-in.

Also on Friday, Lott said additional charges related to child pornography have been brought against one individual who has been identified as one of the extremist "Boogaloo boys" who took part in violence during the first weekend of protests.

Joshua Barnard has been charged with 11 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and he was again being held on Friday afternoon at the detention center.

Others wearing the Hawaiian shirts associated with the Boogaloo boys, a group of anarchist or far-right activists, were present at the first weekend of demonstrations, Lott said. Investigators will continue to review pictures and videos to see if they took part in the violent actions at that time, Lott said.