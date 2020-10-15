You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

3 Charleston roads flood as coastal flooding warning comes, goes Thursday morning

  • Updated
Flooding on 10/15 at Society and Washington streets
Buy Now

A number of roads on the Charleston peninsula were covered in water Thursday morning. At Society and Washington streets, a car drives through the flooded roadway before 8 a.m. Glenn Smith/Staff. 

 Glenn Smith gsmith@postandcourier.com

A flood advisory for coastal communities issued early Thursday morning was canceled by the National Weather Service, after three roads flooded in Charleston.

High tide peaked at 7:09 a.m. and the advisory warned saltwater flooding was possible for the one to two hours before and after the high tide. 

As of 9:30 a.m., three roadways were closed in downtown Charleston: Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad streets; Hagood Avenue at Line Street; and Broad Street to Rutledge Avenue. 

The weather service warned of up to a foot of flooding above ground level along the shoreline and tidal waterways as well as minor flooding on properties.

The weather service issues such advisories to indicate that conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could lead to life-threatening or property-damaging situations.

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelareporter. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News