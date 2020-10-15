3 Charleston roads flood as coastal flooding warning comes, goes Thursday morning

A flood advisory for coastal communities issued early Thursday morning was canceled by the National Weather Service, after three roads flooded in Charleston.
High tide peaked at 7:09 a.m. and the advisory warned saltwater flooding was possible for the one to two hours before and after the high tide.
As of 9:30 a.m., three roadways were closed in downtown Charleston: Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad streets; Hagood Avenue at Line Street; and Broad Street to Rutledge Avenue.
The weather service warned of up to a foot of flooding above ground level along the shoreline and tidal waterways as well as minor flooding on properties.
The weather service issues such advisories to indicate that conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could lead to life-threatening or property-damaging situations.