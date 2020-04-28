26-year-old man killed when kayak capsizes in Berkeley County

A 26-year-old kayaker died Tuesday when his vessel capsized in Berkeley County.
The man, who hasn't been publicly identified, was boating near several other people in a canal near the Amos Gourdine Boat Landing in Russellville when his kayak rolled over around 11 a.m., Coroner George Oliver said.
He tried to swim to shore but went under, Oliver said.
By the time divers with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office pulled him from the water, the man was dead, S.C. Department of Natural Resources Capt. Robert McCullough said.
DNR investigators are reviewing the incident, McCullough said.