25-year-old Charleston man killed in triple shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — A 25-year-old man from Charleston was killed on Monday in a shooting that wounded two others and hasn't yet led to any arrests.

Jordan Mullins died in a parking area at 3340 Shipley St., according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

North Charleston police had been called to the location about 2:15 p.m.

North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said officers found two more victims who had been shot in the torso, both of whom were hospitalized.

More information about the conditions wasn't available.

Police haven't announced any arrests or suspect descriptions in connection with the case.