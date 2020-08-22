22-year-old found dead after boat sinks in Lake Moultrie

A 22-year-old died early Saturday after the boat he was in sank in Lake Moultrie.

Ethan Thomas of Bonneau was a passenger in the boat with three other people when the vessel began taking on water, officials said. He went missing about 3:30 a.m.

Berkeley County deputies rescued three survivors around 5 a.m., and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources joined them in searching for Thomas around Bonneau Ferry Landing, said DNR spokesman David Lucas.

Divers from the Sheriff's Office found Thomas' body shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Berkeley County Coroner's Office confirmed. His cause of death hasn't yet been determined.

DNR investigators continued searching for the boat and will interview survivors to look into what happened, Lucas said. In the meantime, he urged boaters to keep a designated lookout while on the water.

"Unfortunately, this happens a lot in the summer," Lucas said. "When something happens, especially at night, it often happens so quickly you don't realize how much trouble you're in."