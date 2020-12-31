2020 seen through the lenses of The Post and Courier's staff photographers

Coach Dabo Swinney consoles Isaiah Simmons after Clemson's 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans. With a 10-1 record this year, Clemson faces Ohio State on New Year's Day in the CFP semifinal. If the Tigers win, the team will have an opportunity at winning another championship. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Joe Biden came in fourth in Iowa and fifth in the New Hampshire primary, but U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's Feb. 26 endorsement of the former vice president was decisive in ensuring a blowout win in South Carolina that catapulted Biden to Super Tuesday victories. File/Brad Nettles/Staff
President Donald Trump holds a Keep America Great rally at the North Charleston Coliseum on Feb. 28. Two weeks later, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency closing all schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Charleston and other cities enacted emergency rules to limit public gatherings, including restaurants and bars. Trump won South Carolina against Joe Biden by 12 percent in the Nov. 3 election. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Even during a pandemic and an intense spotlight on politics, other aspects of daily life would go on. Work to refresh the steeple of St. John's Lutheran continued on March 14. The crew could be seen scaling the tower high above the streets of downtown Charleston over several days. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff
A computer on a makeshift stand captures video of Pastor Eric Childers delivering a sermon to empty pews in March at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Charleston. Congregations shifted to online services with many celebrating Easter remotely. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Micah Rappa takes advantage of an empty parking garage near Marion Square on April 3. About $24 billion a year normally flows into hotels, restaurants and other businesses dependent on visitors to the state's attractions. But the COVID-19 outbreak hit the industry hard. Downtown Charleston streets and sidewalks that are normally filled were largely empty amid coronavirus restrictions. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Coronavirus lockdowns at nursing homes and other facilities limited visitation. Jim Holtzclaw, 66, waved to his family through a window at Ashley Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center as they visited him on Easter Sunday, April 12. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Louise Beale, 81, wipes tears from her eyes while being wheeled out of Trident Medical Center in North Charleston on April 9 after recovering from the coronavirus. Beale came down from Brooklyn, N.Y., to visit family in Walterboro, when she felt sick and came to the hospital on March 29. “Thank God for life, thank God for life. I’m just glad to be here,” Beale said. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff
In mid-April, a deadly series of tornadoes ripped across South Carolina, killing nine, injuring 77 and destroying more than 1,400 homes. Furniture and various household items were all that remained of two homes on April 15 in Hampton County. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Helen Keith kiss her son Jamie Hutchinson goodbye on April 15 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley. The staff lined the halls for an honor walk as he was wheeled to the operating room to donate organs that will be used to save others. According to Sharing Hope South Carolina, a procurement organization for organ and tissue recovery, about 120,000 people in the United States and over 1,000 in South Carolina are waiting for a life-saving transplant at any given time. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A two-hour cloudburst dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on Charleston on May 20, turning downtown streets into swirling rivers. Daniel Knieriem floated along President Street with a beverage during the flooding. With the pace of climate change increasing, more frequent and intense flooding events are likely, according to experts. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Many schools held online-only graduation ceremonies, but some held socially distanced events to celebrate. Military Magnet Academy held a parade for the graduating class of 2020 on May 20. Seniors, in their cap and gowns, drove past the school to the cheers of faculty, staff and family members. File/Brad Nettles/Staff
Noah Lyons, a vocal major at Charleston County School of the Arts, and his father Andy Lyons react as they drive through a tent with a DJ during a senior drive-thru parade on May 21. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Smoke envelopes officers from various agencies in downtown Charleston on May 31, the day after a riot broke out damaging more than 150 businesses. Despite the community and law enforcement being on edge, most demonstrations against police brutality were peaceful. The Charleston Police Department later released a 64-page report with both praise and criticism of their response to the protests. File/Brad Nettles/Staff
Lightning strikes behind the John C. Calhoun Monument on June 23, hours after Charleston City Council voted unanimously to take down the statue. After the storm cleared, crews prepared the site to remove the statue that stood in the center of Charleston since May 1896. The removal itself took 17 hours. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Hundreds of protesters participated in a moment of silence on June 7 on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge during a demonstration hosted by Stand As One to protest racism and injustices. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Samantha Rodriguez places a Black Lives Matter sign at the front of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston on June 17, the five-year anniversary of the mass shooting. The 2015 attack by a white supremacist left nine Black worshippers dead. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Gamilah Lorick clutches her notebook moments before she delivers her thoughts during her husband Aaron Lorick's funeral June 19 at Low Country Mortuary in North Charleston. Lorick, age 44, was a nursing assistant who worked at Heartland nursing home. He died from COVID-19. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A woman captures photos of the turbulent ocean churned by Hurricane Isaias on on the Isle of Palms on Aug. 3. Despite a record-setting year of 30 named storms, South Carolina was fortunate in 2020 with minimal impact from Tropical Storm Bertha in May and Isaias in August. Isaias stayed just offshore from the Lowcountry and later made landfall in the Grand Strand as a weak Category 1.File/Brad Nettles/Staff
"I had to get out," Christy Parker said to her husband Steven. "I was having a panic attack." The couple's car stalled in Charleston's medical district in floodwater after more than 3 inches of rain fell on Sept. 25. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A shrimper in Charleston Harbor sails beneath the full moon before sunrise on Oct. 1. It was the first of two full moons that month. The second, the blue moon, was on Halloween. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier serves as a backdrop as Tom Thompson of Long Island, N.Y., wades into the ocean to fish on Oct. 9. Heavily damaged by shipworms, the iconic landmark on Folly closed in October. A 1,039-foot replacement is scheduled to open in spring 2023 at a cost of $14 million. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
The pandemic during a presidential election year prompted 1.33 million South Carolinians to vote absentee. That's more than the total vote in four of South Carolina’s past 10 general elections, and more than twice the prior record of 503,000 absentee votes set in 2016. Overall voter turnout was 72 percent, the second-highest in 25 years. Some voters at the Berkeley County Voter Registration and Election Commission Office in Moncks Corner waited for hours the Saturday before Election Day. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Coastal Carolina’s freshman quarterback Grayson McCall celebrates as the Chanticleers defeated Brigham Young University 22-17 on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Before securing a spot in the Cure Bowl, the No. 12 Chanticleers finished their first undefeated season with 11 wins. Coastal lost to rival Liberty in the Cure Bowl, the Chanticleers' first, in overtime. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Long-awaited coronavirus vaccinations for hospital workers began in mid-December. The historic shots signaled what many hope will be the beginning of the end for a pandemic that has upended life in 2020. Roper Hospital Nurse Pat Phelan received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, administered by Nurse Marcela McGeorge, on Dec. 15 in Charleston. As of that day, the state had logged almost 240,000 cases and over 4,400 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Grace Beahm Alford
2020 seen through the lenses of The Post and Courier's staff photographers
2020 has been a year unlike any in recent memory. All over the world people have seen the effects of a pandemic that has taken lives, led to job losses and made face masks an everyday accessory.
South Carolina has been no different. But residents have found strength in each other and discovered ways to work, to vote, to celebrate, to persevere.
Through it all, the photo staff of The Post and Courier documented the events and the experiences.
From tens of thousands images by our staff photographers taken this year, here are a few of the moments that stand out.
By Andrew J. Whitaker
Grace Beahm Alford
By Andrew J. Whitaker
