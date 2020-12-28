2020 a page-turner as independent bookshops find ways to keep people reading in pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, it's been easier — and for many more tempting — to stay inside and shop online. For independent bookstores, a business already struggling against the hegemony of online-only retailers, that's meant a bigger hit to revenue than ever.

Bookstores in the Charleston area have done their best to rise to the challenge. The loyal customers who keep coming back despite restrictions are a sign that a bookshop's purpose goes beyond a purchase, some store owners said.

At Blue Bicycle Books in downtown Charleston, it's been a scramble to juggle COVID-19 restrictions with running a bookselling business, owner Jonathan Sanchez said.

The shop was shut down for two months in the spring after Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order to close nonessential businesses. During that time, Sanchez focused his efforts on social media, and sometimes he'd deliver books on his bicycle.

The shop usually hosts about 200 authors a year for events and book signings that bring in a good amount of revenue. But doing those events virtually, Sanchez said, can be a lot of work with little payoff.

One exception was YALLFest, Charleston's young adult book festival. The annual event typically amounts to a few months of business in just a couple of days, Sanchez said. This year, the shop had around 70 to 80 authors for a virtual festival.

Some of the logistics, impacted by COVID-19, were a hassle, he said. To get signed bookplates, Blue Bicycle Books had to mail them to be signed, then wait for them to be mailed back. Even after the festival some still haven't been returned, and it was hard to make sure everything was properly sanitized.

Another time, Sanchez tried a drive-thru book signing with chef Vivian Howard, which he said turned out to be a success.

Still, it can feel like "running to stay in place," Sanchez said. The shop has seen a 50 percent drop in revenue compared with last year.

But Sanchez has tried to find the silver lining. He's been working more in the store himself than he usually does.

"We don't love online. We exist in the real world for a reason," Sanchez said.

But he's been grateful for community support for Blue Bicycle Books, both online and in-person.

"People want to see us do well," he said.

Christen Thompson, co-owner of Itinerant Literate Books in North Charleston, has seen the same interest and generosity from her browsers.

Thompson said one of the store's 2020 initiatives was improving e-commerce, so when the pandemic reached Charleston, the shop launched that effort into overdrive. The store, as with many others, was closed to in-person browsing by the end of March.

The staff transitioned to curbside pickup and free delivery within 20 miles. After a few months, once nonessential businesses were allowed to reopen, the shop started taking 30-minute appointments for individuals to browse the shelves.

Thompson decided to leave the door open in December in the last three hours of business for people to walk in and shop without appointments.

At first, Thompson was worried that people making appointments would take up a slot and browse without buying anything. The staff briefly considered a small browsing fee, which would be waived upon a purchase.

She was pleasantly surprised by how many people were willing to come and spend money on books during a pandemic.

"I think I cried the first week because it was so heartening," she said. "We had a space people wanted to come to."

While the shop hasn't done many virtual events, its book club, which used to meet once a month at a restaurant, is now online and doing well, she said. Other than that, she said she's unsure if virtual events would be a viable source of revenue for the store's three-person team.

Sales have been down about 20 percent this year, Thompson said.

But she feels the bookstore has been a haven, both for her and for shoppers.

"Having the bookstore is a godsend because I have a place to leave my house and go to," Thompson said.

When the shop first started accepting appointments for browsing, she recalled that many people would tell her, "I can't believe I get to be in a bookstore right now."

Some community members reached out and said they wanted to make sure they were shopping local rather than buying books off Amazon.

Thompson said of a bookstore's purpose, especially amid a pandemic: "It's a really irreplaceable connection point and something that can really ground people."