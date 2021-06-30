2016 allegation of Catholic church employee's sex with minor reported in June

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston provided additional details June 30 on its decision to fire an employee after receiving allegations the man committed sexual abuse of a minor.

A spokeswoman said the diocese was informed earlier this month of the 2016 allegation accusing the church employee of sexual misconduct. The diocese fired the employee after being informed of the allegation, the spokeswoman said.

"Diocesan officials learned about the allegation earlier this month, and soon after terminated the employee and reported it to law enforcement," Maria Aselage, a spokeswoman for the Diocese of Charleston, wrote in a statement to The Post and Courier.

The allegation was reported to Charleston Police Department on June 18, reports show.

The employee was identified by the diocese but his position was not noted. The Post and Courier is not naming the accused.

“(The employee) was terminated after officials with the Diocese of Charleston learned of an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor,” Aselage wrote on June 29.

Charleston police are investigating the allegation. No charges have been filed.

“The complainant, a security consultant for the Catholic Diocese, reported a fondling incident from the summer of 2016 that occurred at or near Blessed Sacrament and the victim’s home,” according to the incident report.