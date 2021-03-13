20-year-old man charged with murder in Berkeley County shooting

MONCKS CORNER — Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man they suspect of opening fire during a drug deal, leaving one dead.

Samvon Joseph Beaton faces one charge of murder and another of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

Authorities arrested Beaton on March 12, when authorities said he went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. When he arrived, Berkeley County deputies were at the Marrington Village Apartments on Harbour Lake Drive investigating a shooting.

Investigators said Beaton and the victim met up at the apartment complex for a drug deal but ended up getting into a fight, which ended with bullets.

The victim died of his injuries, and hasn't yet been publicly identified.