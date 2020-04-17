20 tornadoes hit SC this week destroying homes statewide, per National Weather Service

In terms of chaos, this week was the perfect storm in South Carolina.

The largest number of daily positive coronavirus cases peaked. More than 100,000 residents have applied for unemployment amid an economic recession that drained bank accounts. To top it off, the worst series of tornadoes in 36 years slammed the Palmetto State.

And, it turns out, the storm was worse than expected.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least 20 tornadoes slammed South Carolina on Monday morning, killing nine people and injuring 77. Previous reports this week estimated 15 tornadoes.

But, amid the destruction and uncertainty, residents came together. They left quarantine, they forgot about social distancing in order to help their fellow South Carolinians pick up the pieces of their lives.

Streets and neighborhoods covered in debris have mostly cleared. Trash cans are full, and so are many victims hearts. They can't believe the kindness.

"It's incredible to see people come forward," said R.B. Mixson, whose Moncks Corner home was smashed to bits by the storm. "The same day this happened, people started coming to help. And it hasn't stopped."

20 twisters

The Weather Service has been updating the tornado data all week, and the latest report Friday morning shows the 20 twisters had winds ranging from 80 to 160 mph and hit areas from the barrier islands to the Upstate.

One EF3, with a wind speed near 140 mph, tore a 31-mile path through Barnwell, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties shortly before 6 a.m. Two people died in that storm.

Another EF3 in Hampton County near Nixville caused the most devastation, killing five people and injuring at least 60, according to the Weather Service. The tornado was unusually large and could have consisted of several vortices, spanning three-quarters of a mile at its widest.

Some tornadoes are estimated to have traveled as much as 50 miles across the state, which meteorologists called a rare situation.

At least 200 people have been left homeless by the storms, and the full amount of damage is still being calculated.

The Palmetto State hasn't seen tornadoes so lethal since 1984, when a cluster of 11 twisters touched down in late March and killed 15 people between Anderson and Marlboro counties. In April 1924, a tornado family blitzed a record 105 miles of farmland, killing dozens of South Carolinians.

'Overwhelming' damage

Recovery efforts are well underway in some parts. And members of the community have rallied around neighbors trying to deal with the destruction amid a global pandemic that is pushing people to stay isolated.

Matt Hoffer, a resident in the Fairlawn subdivision of Moncks Corner, saw the kindness firsthand.

On Monday, utility trucks and residents could barely drive down the street littered with branches, debris and foliage. On Thursday, it was cleared. And most residents were either tending to their personal yards or taking shelter inside from the coronavirus.

Hoffer had two large oak trees fall in his backyard. One took out his above-ground swimming pool. Another put a whole in his roof. But within a day, members of First Presbyterian Church in Moncks Corner came to help.

"One of the guys from church has been here for three days straight," Hoeffer said. "This damage was overwhelming at first and you don't know where to go. Next thing you know, the whole town is here. And then your church comes. Everyone's bringing you food to eat and tools to use."

The tornado that hit Moncks Corner was an EF2, clocking in at about 120 mph. Six people were injured by it.

Jerry Oldham, a resident in Fairlawn, said he was amazed at how quickly people mobilized to clean up the neighborhood. He saw a tree float down his block on Monday morning. He still feels like the whole storm was surreal.

"It was a Monday I don't ever want to relive again," Oldham said. "It was like being a father and your daughter is about to get married. The whole day is a blur, because there's just so much to take in and so much to do."

'Nobody's too busy'

In Hampton County, residents were preparing for weeks of cleanup after the tornado plowed through over 24 miles of homes and fields, killing a family of three in one trailer and two co-workers in another.

As those who lost their families or homes coordinated burials and emergency housing, their neighbors pitched in to help rebuild.

Strangers drove 50 miles from Bluffton to the Ginn family land, where the EF3 twister obliterated one family's home, killing the three family members who'd huddled for protection in the bathroom.

Nothing could make the loss easier, relative Paula Clifton said, but kindness from friends and strangers has given her hope of moving forward. They helped carry family photos and boxes from the home where she and two grandchildren waited out the storm under a mattress, and set up lawn chairs around the cross she'd put in her front yard to celebrate Easter Sunday.

"They just kept coming, and it's such a blessing," Clifton said. "Nobody's too busy, nobody's staying back because of COVID. They just want to help."

A few miles away, residents rushing to check on their own family's had stopped at the Gray family farm, where Anthony Gray flagged down drivers to help dig his own elderly relatives from the rubble of their homes.

Days later, friends chipped in when they could to help Gray cover his shattered windows in plastic as dark clouds rolled overhead. The chilly winds and the sound of a nearby train put him on edge, he said, but he'll have to start planting cotton before he and his wife decide whether they can move back into their home.

"We've got one harvest a year, but there are bills every month," Gray said. "This is home ... we'll do whatever we have to to stay."