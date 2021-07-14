20 Medal of Honor recipients arrive in Charleston to show community what service means

When Brant Kicklighter of Glenville, Ga., heard 20 living Medal of Honor recipients would be in Charleston this week, he rearranged his schedule so he could get to the Holy City.

On July 13, Matthew Williams — an Army sergeant who was awarded the Medal of Honor by former President Donald Trump for his heroism in Afghanistan — met Kicklighter at the Charleston RiverDogs game after the decorated veteran threw out the first pitch.

The soldier took a moment to sign the Georgia man's binder that contained the names of more than 40 Medal of Honor recipients.

Kicklighter was overjoyed.

“I drove here three hours just to see if I could meet these guys,” Kicklighter said. "There's not many of them left."

Over the course of two days, the 20 Medal of Honor men visited Charleston to meet with hundreds of residents, politicians and citizens who were giving back to their community.

Kicklighter is right; getting that many of those veterans together is a rare feat. The Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy that can be given to someone serving in the Armed Forces. The act performed must be highlighted by personal bravery or self-sacrifice that clearly shows the person put his comrades before his own well-being and must have involved the risk of one’s life.

Since 1863, more than 3,500 veterans have received the award. Today, only 67 honorees are living.

Of all the Medal of Honor recipients who served in World War II, only one man — Hershel Woodrow Williams — is still alive after surviving the Marine landing at Iwo Jima. Only four men who fought in Korea and received the award are living today.

The majority of the current Medal of Honor survivors today fought in Vietnam and a handful served in America's conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

To these men, it doesn't matter when or where they served. The military is a brotherhood, one that has united men and women for generations. Those who have been awarded the Medal of Honor are in a league of their own, and have formed lifelong friendships with veterans, young and old, among the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Matthew Williams, who is not related to World War II's Hershel Williams, said he has looked up to the Vietnam veterans in the society since he was a child.

Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2019 for leading a counterattack in Afghanistan, where he crossed a valley of ice-covered boulders and a fast-moving, ice-cold and waist-deep river to provide assistance to soldiers pinned down by enemy fire.

As a recent inductee into the society, Matthews said he has tried to soak up as much from the older guys as possible.

"The greatest thing about being part of this society is that we grew up reading about these guys and what they've done," Williams said. "And we were inspired to serve in the manner that they did."

Some of the older men, including Robert Modrzejewski, James Livingston and Jay Vargas — all Marines who fought in Vietnam — have become close friends since they've joined the society. All three fought in some of the bloodiest battles in Vietnam. Vargas and Livingston had both been wounded leading men in an attack on the fortified village of Dai Do.

They said the hardest part is coming back to civilian life and explaining what war is like to those who don't understand.

"It's easier if I'm told to earn the medal that is to wear, because it's so demanding," Vargas said. "I am very humbled every time I put it on. I still kind of shake a little when I wear it."

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was founded in 1958. It is headquartered on the aircraft carrier Yorktown in Mount Pleasant.

Drew Dix, president of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and a Vietnam War recipient, said the group was originally formed to meet other Medal of Honor recipients. But it's grown into something more than a social club.

"The purpose of us getting together, originally, it was to promote camaraderie among recipients because we're kind of unique and stand alone among other folks," Dix said. "But we don't feel that way. What we like to do, when it came right down to it, is we like to give back to the communities in the country."

While in Charleston, the group of men had a packed schedule. On July 13, some met Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who gave them keys to the city at the City Council chambers, before being honored at the RiverDogs stadium.

On July 14, a group of them spoke to 225 incoming cadets at The Citadel while others spoke to veterans in North Charleston.

They also presented the 2020 and 2021 Citizen Honors Service Awards for Acts of Selfless Service on behalf of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society during a dinner at Belmond Charleston Place.

Michael Jernigan of North Richland, Texas, was one of the award recipients. He co-founded "Paws For Patriots," which provides guide dogs and service animals to veterans. Some of the honorees were younger, like Charlie Austin, whose group "The Warrior Program" helps train Special Olympics athletes in Maine.

"You receive a medal of honor for saving lives, not necessarily for taking lives," Dix said. "And that's a message we like to tell kids is that you don't have to be in the military or have to have a Medal of Honor to do great things."