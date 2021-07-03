20% chance Elsa could reach southeast SC, weather service warns

Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm the morning of July 3 as it barreled through the Caribbean Islands, where forecasters warned near-hurricane conditions and storm surges threatened to cause mudslides and flash flooding.

At 5 p.m., the tropical storm was 130 miles southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and 195 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, according to the National Weather Service.

It was moving west-northwest at 28 mph and expected to decrease in forward speed through July 4.

The Charleston Office of the National Weather Service reported that the chance of seeing sustained tropical storm force winds of 34 knots or greater in southeast South Carolina increased July 3 to between 20 percent and 30 percent.

The worst conditions of the storm would most likely be be experienced in the Lowcountry late July 6 into late July 7.

While the threats for some impact increased, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about the track and, especially, the intensity of Elsa. Depending on those factors, Elsa could potentially bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, tornadoes, storm surge inundation, large seas and dangerous surf conditions, the local weather service office said.

Elsa was moving near the southwestern peninsula of Haiti the evening of July 3 and near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on July 4, the weather service said.

By July 5, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on July 6.

Elsa's wind speeds were recorded July 3 as reaching 70 mph with higher gusts, slightly less than speeds necessary for a category 1 hurricane. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 125 miles from the storm's center.

Widespread heavy rain will move across southern Hispaniola and Jamaica into July 4, where isolated to scattered flash flooding and mudslides will be possible, according to the weather service.

Heavy rain will impact the Cayman Islands and Cuba on July 4 into July 5, resulting in significant flooding and mudslides. The storm is expected to gradually weaken during that period.

There is an increasing risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge and rainfall impacts beginning July 5 in the Florida Keys and southern Florida Peninsula, which will spread northward along the Florida Peninsula through July 7.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas.

The risk will reach the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas July 7 and July 8, but uncertainty in the forecast remains larger than normal due to Elsa's potential interaction with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba, the weather service reported.

Residents in Florida and the southeast U.S. coast should monitor Elsa's progress, according to the weather service.