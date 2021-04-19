2 waiting lists about to reopen in Charleston County for housing vouchers

Two housing authorities in Charleston County will open their waiting lists in the coming days for vouchers that help people with low incomes pay for apartments.

Typically, the need for such vouchers is so great that lengthy waiting lists are closed to new applicants, so demand is expected to be high.

The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority plans to accept up to 500 applicants for its Housing Choice Voucher waiting list, starting at 9 a.m. April 20.

Those are the vouchers many people refer to as "Section 8" although the official name changed years ago. They allow renters to find privately owned apartments. Vouchers covering most or all of the rent, up to federally-set limits.

For example, a voucher would cover up to $1,000 for a two-bedroom apartment in Charleston County, according to Ginean Mazyck, interim housing choice voucher director at the county authority.

“It depends on if a person can find a place to rent, with what the voucher pays," Mazyck said. “With rent being so high, even those who are working and making a livable wage could need a voucher if they have a large family."

The last time the county housing authority opened the waiting list was in early 2018. There are currently 186 people on the list, but the list is shorter than it appears because many who have been on the list for years may no longer qualify or be interested in a voucher.

For more information call 843-722-1942 or go online to http://cchra.net/.

In North Charleston, the North Charleston Housing Authority will open its waiting list for vouchers that can only be used at one small apartment complex known as Buskirk.

It's a complex of 20 one-bedroom apartments on Buskirk Avenue, off Remount Road, that is restricted to people at least 62 years old.

“It’s just a little quaint, quiet facility that allows seniors to age in place," said Franklin Scott, executive director of the housing authority. “We’re delighted that we’re at the point that we’re able to try to get some new people in."

“The challenge with a property like Buskirk is, it’s a nice place to be and tenants don’t usually leave unless a major life-change occurs," he said.

Scott said the waiting list is nearly exhausted. It will open up to new applicants at 6 p.m. April 21 and close at 11:59 p.m. April 23.

Applications, in English or Spanish, will be accepted online at https://nchas.myhousing.com. People who are disabled, elderly, or have limited English proficiency and need a paper application should call 843-266-5919 on April 21 between 9 a.m. and noon.

The city of Charleston Housing Authority also has a waiting list for Housing Choice Vouchers, which currently has 270 people on it.

"We're looking at opening up our wait list, but haven't made a decision," said Executive Director Donald Cameron. "My guess is we'll probably do that in the next 60 to 90 days."

Cameron said due to high rents in the city of Charleston the majority of the authority's voucher clients rent apartments outside the city limits.