You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2 teens charged with attacking Charleston video journalist Quintin Washington

  • Updated
Blotter

Charleston police have identified two teenagers accused of assaulting local video journalist Quintin Washington on Monday and have received custody orders for the youths.

Police said the teens, ages 13 and 14 — whose names weren't publicly disclosed because of their ages — will face a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault by a mob when taken into custody.

Officers are still searching for the teens, who were identified after school resource officers watched videos from the scene.

Washington told The Post and Courier he'd been on the phone with a friend and said two teens riding bikes should be in school. The boys followed him on bikes, "hurling negative words," before knocking his phone from his hands, Washington said.

One of the teens punched Washington in the face while another threw rocks at him before a bystander separated them, according to a police report.

Washington wasn't badly injured, and said he was doing well on Thursday.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News