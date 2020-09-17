2 teens charged with attacking Charleston video journalist Quintin Washington

Charleston police have identified two teenagers accused of assaulting local video journalist Quintin Washington on Monday and have received custody orders for the youths.

Police said the teens, ages 13 and 14 — whose names weren't publicly disclosed because of their ages — will face a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault by a mob when taken into custody.

Officers are still searching for the teens, who were identified after school resource officers watched videos from the scene.

Washington told The Post and Courier he'd been on the phone with a friend and said two teens riding bikes should be in school. The boys followed him on bikes, "hurling negative words," before knocking his phone from his hands, Washington said.

One of the teens punched Washington in the face while another threw rocks at him before a bystander separated them, according to a police report.

Washington wasn't badly injured, and said he was doing well on Thursday.