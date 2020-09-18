2 teens accused of assaulting Charleston journalist are in custody

Two teenagers accused of attacking a Charleston video journalist on Monday are in custody, police said on Friday.

The boys, ages 13 and 14, each face a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault by a mob. Police said they were identified after officers sent video of the assault to school resource officers. As juveniles, their names haven't been publicly released.

The teens will be booked into the juvenile detention center and appear before a family court judge.

Police say the pair attacked Charleston journalist Quintin Washington on Monday after the "Quintin's Close-ups" host told a friend over the phone the children should be in school. Washington and a bystander filmed portions of the fight, which Washington said began with the teens following him and hurling insults and ended with one of them punching him and another throwing rocks.

A bystander pulled them apart near the Charleston Market, police said. Washington didn't seek medical help and told The Post and Courier he's recovering.