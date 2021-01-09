2 Summerville men killed in separate shootings a half-mile apart

Two Summerville men, killed less than 12 hours and a half a mile from each other, were fatally shot near Ashley Phosphate Road.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said that he pronounced 32-year-old Damian Harrison dead on Friday afternoon, then returned to the area Saturday morning to confirm that 29-year-old Devonne Mayfield had also died.

According to Brouthers, both men had been shot and died before first responders could take them to hospitals: Harrison just after 3 p.m. Friday at 110 Beret Street, and Mayfield just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the Advance Auto Parts Store on Ashley Phosphate.

Both bodies will undergo autopsies at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to the coroner's office.

Dorchester County deputies are investigating the shootings, Brouthers said. They haven't announced any arrests or suspects, though Lt. Rick Carson said the department is investigating.