2 shot to death in North Charleston, suspect hospitalized with stab wounds, police say

A man shot at five people in a North Charleston apartment complex late Friday, leaving two dead and injuring one, before he was stabbed himself, authorities said.
Officers arrived just after 11 p.m. to the complex on Reddin Road and found a man and a woman with various wounds, according to a release Saturday from the North Charleston Police Department. The woman had been shot. EMS took them to Medical University Hospital for treatment.
In the same apartment, they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers were then pointed to another apartment in the complex, where they found another man dead, also with apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators named the man sent to the hospital earlier as the suspect.
Investigators charged Jamal Hassan Doctor, 38, with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon.
Doctor remains in the hospital in the custody of officers from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shootings.