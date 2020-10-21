2 SC men charged for allegedly stealing masks from federal law enforcement training center

Two South Carolina men were charged this week with allegedly stealing masks and other personal protective equipment from a federal facility in North Charleston during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in South Carolina released an indictment against Frank Smail and Mike Pellegrini, alleging they conspired to steal boxes of respirator masks, surgical masks and rubber goggles from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at the old Navy base.

The new charges are part of a wider effort by the Department of Justice to prosecute individuals and companies for "hoarding and price gouging" critical supplies during the ongoing pandemic.

Masks and goggles were in short supply nationwide in March and April when the two men allegedly stole the supplies from the federal law enforcement center, which trains personnel from 90 federal agencies.

Smail, a 49-year-old resident of Colleton County, and Pellegrini, a 58-year-old resident of North Charleston, both worked at the federal facility, federal prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Pellegrini helped advise Smail on the best time to steal the equipment. Text messages obtained by federal prosecutors allegedly show he told Smail the best route to go through the building in order to avoid scanning his security access card.

Smail then used that advice to steal thousands of dollars worth of masks and other gear from the training center, according to prosecutors.

"The large number of boxes stolen would have required a vehicle to transport and numerous trips to load the boxes," the indictment said.

Officials at the federal training center told prosecutors they didn't recognize their stockpile of masks and goggles had been stolen until after two people at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

Thomas Walters, the director at the law enforcement training center, said he was "disappointed" that two people working at the federal facility allegedly stole the material. He thanked the FBI for investigating the theft.

"It is tragic that, at a time when PPE is most needed and in short supply, someone would steal this vital equipment from those who train our front-line federal law enforcement officers," Peter McCoy, South Carolina's U.S. Attorney, said in a statement Wednesday. "This office will always stand up and protect our law enforcement partners."

Smail and Pelligrini could not be reached by phone for comment. They did not have defense attorneys listed on the federal court docket as of Wednesday morning.

Pelligrini, who has yet to appear in court, could face up to five years in prison for his role in the alleged conspiracy.

Smail, who was arrested Wednesday and later released on bond, could face a far longer sentence. He's also being charged with theft and for obstructing justice and lying to the FBI. The obstruction charge alone can carry up to a 20-year prison term.