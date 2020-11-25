2 people injured in downtown Charleston shootout between 2 vehicles

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a shootout between occupants of two vehicles that ended in downtown Charleston.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the vehicles were on Interstate 26 with the occupants shooting at each other before they came to a stop near Meeting and Columbus streets, said Inspector Karen Nix, a Charleston police spokeswoman.

The victims were transported to Medical University Hospital, Nix said. No known fatalities had been connected to the shooting, and no suspects were in custody.

Additional details about the incident or investigation were not available Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.