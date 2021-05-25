2 people dead following domestic disturbance near North Charleston

Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at in a Dorchester County neighborhood near North Charleston.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 7:44 p.m. May 24 in the 8100 block of Honeysuckle Lake Drive, said Lt. Rick Carson, a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The home is located in the Peppertree subdivision, an unincorporated area of the county off Ashley Phosphate Road.
"While in route information was received there were shots fired in the residence," Carson said.
Deputies found two people shot and paramedics declared them dead at the scene, he said.
Charleston County sheriff's deputies, North Charleston police, and North Charleston firefighters also responded to the call.
Further information was not available.