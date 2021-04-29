2 people dead after multi-vehicle crash on Dorchester Road in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — A multi-vehicle crash left two people dead and closed a portion of Dorchester Road for several hours on April 29.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m., according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers confirmed two people died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

A section of Dorchester Road remained closed late into Thursday night.

Westbound traffic on Dorchester was rerouted onto Cross Country Road, the Highway Patrol said. Eastbound traffic was turned around and sent onto Ashley Phosphate Road.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team — a unit tasked with investigating complicated crashes — were dispatched to the scene, the agency said.

Further details about the crash were not available.