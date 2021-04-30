2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash that shut down Dorchester Road for hours

NORTH CHARLESTON — Two people are dead and another person was injured after a crash that shut down a portion of Dorchester Road for hours on April 29.

Authorities were called at 7:10 p.m. to Dorchester and Patriot Boulevard, where they found two cars and a CARTA bus were involved, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers confirmed two people were killed.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers determined that the driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla was heading west on Dorchester but crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2016 Kia Optima, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger in the Kia suffered fatal injuries, the Highway Patrol said. Brouthers hasn't yet released their names.

After hitting the Kia, the Toyota struck the bus and overturned, the Highway Patrol said. All people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

Paramedics transported the Toyota's driver to the hospital, the Highway Patrol said.

Officials with CARTA did not have further details beyond confirming one of their buses was involved in the crash.

The agency is cooperating with the Highway Patrol as the investigation unfolds, according to a statement.