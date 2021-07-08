2 people arrested in North Charleston drive-by shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Two people have been arrested in a drive-by shooting that ended in a car crash on Ranger Driver near Interstate 26, police said.

Ra'Donte Geveon Shaki Green and William Keith Scott were arrested July 8 on three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Police were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. July 7 to Ranger Drive for reports of a drive-by shooting in the area of 2781 Ranger Drive, according to a press release.

Three victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, the release states.

The residence at 2781 Ranger Drive was hit by gunfire, a blood trail was found in the driveway and shell casings littered the road, according to an incident report.

Down the road, officers found Green, 20, and Scott, 32, sitting in a wrecked vehicle, the release states. Several firearms were also found in the vehicle.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the vehicle wreck.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses led police to arrest Green and Scott after they were released from the hospital, the release states.