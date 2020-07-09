You are the owner of this article.
2 more arrested after fight between protesters at Charleston Battery

2 more arrested after fight between protesters at Charleston Battery
Part of the skirmish among protesters at the Charleston Battery was captured on video. Provided

Two protesters have been arrested following a Sunday morning skirmish among three men at the Charleston Battery, one of whom had been jailed on Monday.

Police said supporters of the Confederate battle flag were holding their weekly rally beside the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument while a group of demonstrators protesting the flag arrived with signs denouncing racism.

One of the supporters' flags brushed a protester's face, police said, and the 19-year-old demonstrator then grabbed the fabric and ripped it from the handheld flagpole. The supporter then swung his pole at the teen's face, hitting him.

In turn, another protester ran up behind the 47-year-old supporter and punched him, throwing the older man to the ground, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The supporter and the protester accused of punching him each face a charge of third-degree assault and battery, while the man who allegedly ripped the flag was charged with malicious injury to personal property. All charges are misdemeanors.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

