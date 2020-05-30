2 men in Trump hats cornered, punched during protest in Charleston

Two men wearing President Donald Trump campaign hats at a Black Lives Matter protest in Charleston on Saturday were cornered by protesters and punched by members of the crowd.

Amid rising tension in American cities after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the largest city in the state of South Carolina held an otherwise peaceful protest.

Tensions escalated at Marion Square when protesters clashed with two men who were carrying an American flag and wearing red hats that said "Keep America Great" and "Trump 2020."

Protesters cornered the men and pushed them back to the Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurant on King Street. Water bottles and debris were thrown at the men and some protesters landed punches and shoves.

Protesters demanded the men remove their hats.

City of Charleston police officers created a barrier between the men and escorted them out.

One of the men’s hats was taken from his head and set on fire by the protesters.

Before the skirmish, the protest progressed down King Street to East Bay and down Market Street. Along the path, no other altercations happened leading up to Marion Square.