2 men arrested in North Charleston drive-by shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Two men have been arrested in a drive-by shooting that ended in a car crash on Ranger Drive near Interstate 26.

Ra'Donte Geveon Shaki Green and William Keith Scott were arrested July 8 on three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

North Charleston police officers were dispatched about 8:34 p.m. July 7 for reports of a drive-by shooting in the area of 2781 Ranger Drive, according to a police press release.

Three gunshot victims were found at the scene. Down the road, officers found Green and Scott in a wrecked vehicle. Several firearms were also located in the vehicle, the release states.

Green, 20, and Scott, 32, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements led police to arrest the men after they were released from the hospital, the release states.

North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing.