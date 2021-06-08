2 members of prominent SC legal family shot dead in Colleton County

Two members of a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot to death in their Colleton County home late June 7, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick identified the victims as Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie.

"We ask for your continued patience and prayers through this tragic time," according to the post. "Please contact law enforcement should you have any information that may be important."

Several members of the family — including Alex, who is Paul's father and Maggie's husband — work for the firm, which was founded in 1910 by Randolph Murdaugh.

The State Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation.

Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. stating there were two people dead at 4147 Moselle Road, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies saw two people "sustaining at least one gunshot wound," the Sheriff's Office said.

"This is a heinous crime," said Michael Gunn, a family friend who serves as executive director of the S.C. Association for Justice.

Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and Maggie's husband, previously served as the organization's president, he said.

"On behalf of the association and the board of governors, we extend our deepest sympathies," Gunn said. "This is an extremely difficult time they're going through."

State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, asked her colleagues to keep the Murdaugh family in their prayers "as we try to figure out what happened" in brief remarks on the Senate floor.

She declined to comment further on the incident.

Details regarding the double homicide were scant the morning of June 8.

Paul Murdaugh was facing an ongoing criminal case in Beaufort County court at the time of his death.

Murdaugh was accused of boating under the influence in a February 2019 crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

He was charged with one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report