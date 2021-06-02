2 kilos of fentanyl found in NC man's vehicle in Berkeley County

HANAHAN — A North Carolina man was arrested June 1 in Berkeley County after law enforcement officers found two bricks of fentanyl hidden in his vehicle's air intake system.
Jesus Yosmany Wilson Lombida was charged federally June 2 in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
A lance corporal from South Carolina's Highway Patrol was monitoring traffic on Henry Brown Boulevard in Hanahan when he observed a 2021 Nissan Altima traveling above the posted speed limit while swerving between lanes, according to federal court documents.
The trooper stopped the vehicle, which displayed a temporary North Carolina license plate.
Wilson Lombida told the lance corporal he was traveling to Goose Creek to buy a car, but he could not provide an address where he was traveling or details about the vehicle for sale, documents state.
He was also traveling alone, which raised the question of how he would transport a newly purchased vehicle back to North Carolina, documents state.
Lombida allowed officers to search his vehicle, documents state. During the search, the lance corporal noticed the vehicle's air filter was missing. Inside the air intake system, he found 2 kilograms, or approximately 4.4 pounds, of fentanyl wrapped in a vacuum sealed bag, documents state.
The bag also contained what appeared to be crushed red pepper, which officers suspected was used as a masking agent.
Wilson Lombida is scheduled to make an initial appearance in the case June 3.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is a schedule II controlled substance that is approximately 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website. The DEA states 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people, or almost two-thirds of the Charleston metro area.
Opioids, primarily synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, are the main driver of overdose deaths in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control website.
Opioids were involved in 49,860 overdose deaths in 2019, which was 70.6 percent of all overdose deaths that year. Of those deaths, more than 36,000 were caused by synthetic opioids, or 72 percent.
In South Carolina, 568 people died of overdoses resulting from synthetic opioids in 2019, the CDC states.
Wilson Lombida, who was born in Cuba, but is a naturalized U.S. citizen, was convicted in Minnesota in 2010 for selling cocaine, documents state.
In that case, Wilson Lombida allegedly offered to sell an undercover officer a kilogram of cocaine for $23,000. He was sentenced to a little more than seven years in prison.
Wilson Lombida owns a freight shipping company called Wilson's Auto Transport in Gastonia, N.C., a western suburb of Charlotte, according to U.S. Department of Transportation records.
The company is authorized to transport motor vehicles, records state.