2 injured after horse-drawn carriage struck in downtown Charleston

A carriage driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries after a semitrailer truck struck a horse-drawn carriage the morning of June 19 in downtown Charleston.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the area of Meeting and Broad streets after receiving reports of the collision.

A semitrailer truck hauling a flatbed trailer headed east on Broad Street attempted to make a left-hand turn to travel north on Meeting Street. While making the turn, the truck collided with the rear of the carriage.

The carriage's startled horse galloped forward before stopping near the northwest corner of City Hall, while the truck continued north on Meeting Street without stopping.

Paramedics transported the carriage driver and an elderly female passenger to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The horse did not appear injured in the crash. It was settled by staff members from Old South Carriage Company and walked back to the company's barn.