2 full moons this month means a ‘blue moon’ will fall on Halloween

If you thought 2020 couldn’t be any more unusual, think again.

A Halloween blue moon will illuminate the sky this weekend for the first time in nearly two decades. But don’t expect it to be blue in hue. It is essentially just another full moon.

Full moons occur about every 29 days. Usually there are only 12 in one year and one per month.

“A little more than every third year, there are 13 full moons in the year, and that means one month will have two of them,” said Dr. Mark Leising, an astronomy professor at Clemson University.

If that is the case, the second one is always a blue moon. This year, the blue moon follows October's harvest moon, which the Old Farmers Almanac defines as the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox.

To have a blue moon in October, the first full moon has to fall on either the first or the second day of the month and the second one on either the 30th or the 31st day of the month.

“It’s not unusual that it’s on Halloween,” Leising said. “It’s that Halloween happens to be the last day of the month. And so the second one is likely to be there.”

It is uncommon to have a second full moon in one month, and the odds of it happening on Halloween makes it an even rarer event, according to College of Charleston astronomy professor Joseph Carson.

“That’s actually the reason why it has its name, blue moon, because the idea is that it’s once in a blue moon,” said Carson said.

That means the moon is never, ever really blue.

Groups like the Lowcountry Stargazers typically get together and have public observing events when something special happens, such as a meteor shower. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on that.

Even in its rarity, it is possible that a blue moon wouldn’t even be something the Lowcountry Stargazers would be interested in.

“To be honest with you, for us that do the astronomy with our telescopes, the amateurs, a full moon is not a very good object,” said Jim Hoffman, the group’s president. “It’s so bright that you can’t see a lot of other things. And to be honest, when you’re looking at a full moon, because the sunlight is hitting it directly, it’s kind of not as interesting.”

Hoffman said he personally thinks it is cool that Halloween will fall on a night with a full moon.

“It’s too bad that, I guess, the trick-or-treating is going to be a little tough this year,” Hoffman said.

Leising said people shouldn’t expect to see anything unusual in the sky this Halloween, as far as moons are concerned.

“Except for maybe the, you know, the ghosts and ghouls out there,” Leising said. “Nothing about the moon will be different.”