2 face charges in Moncks Corner shooting death

Two people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at a graduation party last week, Berkeley County sheriff’s officials said on Friday.

Malachi “Remo” McKnight, 35, and Regina Geddis, 31, were arrested in Florida by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on the state's Gulf Coast. The two remained at the Manatee County Jail in Bradenton, Fla., without bail on out-of-state warrants, online records show.

Deputies were called to the Sheep Island community on June 19 and found a 25-year-old shooting victim dead at the graduation party. The victim, who was not publicly identified on Friday.

Two other victims were identified by deputies. One, with several gunshot wounds to the legs, was at a gas station not far from the shooting and was transported to a hospital. The other, already at a hospital, said she suffered a gunshot wound to the hand while in a vehicle and a bullet barely missed her 2-year-old daughter.

Witnesses identified McKnight as the shooter. An arrest warrant charges him with murder. Geddis, identified by deputies as his girlfriend, was charged with accessory after the fact.

They were arrested at a home in Bradenton without incident.

It was unclear when their extradition to Berkeley County would be completed, but deputies said additional charges are expected.