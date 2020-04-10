2 dead when plane trying to land at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport crashes

After a night of searching with federal agencies, Mount Pleasant rescuers found what remained of a small plane carrying two people that went missing Thursday night.
The pilot and passenger had died by the time first responders found the wreckage Friday morning, Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Neither have been publicly identified.
Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Lightning LS-1 about 10:30 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.
The plane had been trying to land at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Pryor said. Mount Pleasant Fire Department first responders found the wreckage in a wooded area just beyond the airport's fence, about a quarter-mile from the runway, according to Bergen.
The Coast Guard had launched a boat and helicopter to help search for the plane along the Wando River and connected creeks until calling off the search about 4 a.m., Lt. j.g. Phillip Vanderweit said.
"They pretty much flew all night long," Vanderweit said.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.