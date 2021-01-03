2 dead in collision with Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Two people were killed when their car and a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle collided on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Sunday near Beehive Road on U.S. Highway 17. Sheriff's Office spokesman Roger Antonio called it a "serious collision" and said the deputy involved has a non-life threatening injury.

Antonio said the deputy was on his way to Awendaw to respond to a call about a physical assault when the collision occurred. No further details about the crash were immediately available.

The two deceased individuals have not yet been publicly identified.

The S.C. Highway Patrol will be investigating the collision, the Sheriff's Office said.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.