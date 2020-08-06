You are the owner of this article.
2 dead after deputy chase on I-26 leads to fatal crash

  • Updated
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy)

Two people were killed when their car flipped during a car chase with Berkeley County deputies on Interstate 26.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were chasing two people in a Mitsubishi four-door vehicle on I-26 westbound. When the driver tried to take exit 199, Nexton Parkway, the individual lost control on the ramp and the car overturned, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol.

The two deceased individuals have not been publicly identified.

A Highway Patrol spokesman did not have information on why the two people were being pursued.

Jeremy Baker, chief deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, said pursuit began when deputies determined the car was being driven recklessly.

The Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team will investigate.

No further details were available Thursday afternoon.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

