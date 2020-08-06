2 dead after deputy chase on I-26 leads to fatal crash

Two people were killed when their car flipped during a car chase with Berkeley County deputies on Interstate 26.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were chasing two people in a Mitsubishi four-door vehicle on I-26 westbound. When the driver tried to take exit 199, Nexton Parkway, the individual lost control on the ramp and the car overturned, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol.

The two deceased individuals have not been publicly identified.

A Highway Patrol spokesman did not have information on why the two people were being pursued.

Jeremy Baker, chief deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, said pursuit began when deputies determined the car was being driven recklessly.

The Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team will investigate.

No further details were available Thursday afternoon.