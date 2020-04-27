2 dead, 1 injured in Colleton County murder-suicide

Two people are dead and a third person is hospitalized following a shooting in Colleton County Sunday night that authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.
Deputies were called around 8 p.m. to 1710 White Hall Road, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, they found three people who'd each suffered at least one gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a third suffered serious injuries, and was transported to Medical University Hospital for treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.
The third victim's condition was not available Monday morning.
Further information was not immediately available.
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 843-549-2211.
