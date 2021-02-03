You are the owner of this article.
2 crashes on I-26 slow down traffic Wednesday morning

  • Updated
Traffic on I-26

Traffic on Interstate 26 on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Provided/S.C. Department of Transportation

A crash on Interstate 26 is slowing traffic on Feb. 3, with the right lane blocked near Exit 211 to Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.

The closures, which started at 8:09 a.m., have slowed speeds in the area for those traveling east, and the average speed for drivers is around 12 miles per hour, the S.C. Department of Transportation reported at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday.

Another crash occurred at 8:22 a.m. close to Exit 219A, but was cleared at 8:49 a.m., SCDOT tweeted.

Around 9 a.m., traffic cameras showed a long backup of cars barely moving. By 9:45 a.m., cars were moving more steadily, but still slowly.

No further information was immediately available on the crashes.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-607-1052. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

