2 children in critical condition after train collides with vehicle in Goose Creek

An Amtrak train collided with a pickup truck in Goose Creek Saturday after the truck drove around the track's safety gate, putting two children in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Red Bank Road and U.S. Highway 52, Goose Creek police said.

After interviewing witnesses, police determined that a GMC Sierra Truck was struck by the train after the truck drove around the safety arms, which had closed the road due to the oncoming train.

Two women were in the truck, along with five juveniles aged 5, 8, 11, 11 and 13. According to police, three people in the vehicle were ejected from the force of the collision.

Five of the vehicle's occupants are stable, but two of the children were in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating the collision.