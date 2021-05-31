2 Charleston-bound Ohioans killed in small plane crash

Two Ohio residents who were traveling to Charleston were killed when the single-engine plane they were traveling on crashed late last week.

Their names were released May 31. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 64-year-old pilot David Lewis James and 62-year-old Lori Denise James died when their aircraft went down into a wooded area on a Scioto County hillside in the southern part of the state on May 28.

They were in a 2015 LancAir Evolution, which troopers described as an experimental aircraft. The company's website said the four-seat planes are sold as kits.

Larry Mullins, director of the county's emergency management association, told the Portsmouth Daily Times that the plane originated from Bellefontaine and was headed to Charleston at altitudes of 25,000 feet.

Mullins said eyewitnesses told him that they saw the plane lose control before crashing into the ground where explosions were heard and fire and smoke were visible. Mullins said the aircraft was destroyed on impact and burned up.

Fire crews had to use all-terrain vehicles to get to the crash site, and the highway patrol used its plane to guide them to the wreckage.

Two golfers told WBNS-TV that they saw the plane go down as they were getting ready to tee off Elks Country Club in nearby Portsmouth, Ohio.

Dennis Pistole said they “heard the engine quit" and looked up and saw the plane coming down. Tyson Phillips said they saw the aircraft “basically tumbling end over end." The two said the fire burned for some time, leading them to believe the plane was full of fuel.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The victims were residents of Bellefontaine, which is about 50 miles northwest of Columbus. The crash site is about 95 miles south of Columbus, near the West Virginia border.