2 charged with murder in shootout with officers after chase down I-26

officer-involved shooting
South Carolina Law Enforcement investigators examine the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the rest area on I-26 near College Park Road Friday morning May 15, 2020. An early morning high-speed chase led to the shooting, in which one person was killed and another arrested. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Two people accused of leading authorities on a chase before a carjacking and shootout left one person dead at a Charleston area rest stop waived their right to a bond hearing Saturday.

Kayla Dyanni Rivera, 21, and Shikeem Wigfall, 25, each face charges of murder, failure to stop for blue lights and two counts of carjacking causing great bodily injury. Their hometowns weren't immediately available, and neither has a criminal history in South Carolina.

A state Highway Patrol trooper spotted the two speeding north on Interstate 95 just before 2 a.m. Friday, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, then turned east onto Interstate 26 when the trooper tried to pull them over.

Kayla Rivera
Kayla Rivera. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Berkeley County deputies joined the chase around 2:30 a.m., Lewis said.

Someone in the suspect's vehicle opened fire before pulling into a rest stop near Ladson and carjacking another vehicle, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

At that point, someone at the rest stop, who hasn't been publicly identified, was killed.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said investigators are still figuring out whether the victim was involved in the chase or carjacking.

Shikeem Wigfall

Shikeem Wigfall. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Troopers and two Berkeley deputies are on paid leave until SLED finishes investigating the shooting, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

