2 arrested after 200 squirrels, other wild animals found in crowded SC mobile home

BISHOPVILLE — Two women are behind bars after officers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources found several deer and more than 200 squirrels and other animals being kept in inhumane conditions inside a mobile home near Bishopville.

The two were arrested after search warrants were served June 29. The charges range from illegal possession of white-tailed deer to inhumane treatment of animals and illegal importation/possession of non-native wildlife species. All are misdemeanors.

Other animals found at the location included armadillos and nutria, an invasive species native to South America, according to the DNR.

Possession of nutria — large rodents known for damaging vegetation and wetlands — is potentially a violation of state laws that restrict the importation of non-native wildlife, DNR said.

"The question is, how did they come to have these animals in South Carolina," said DNR spokesman David Lucas.

The arrested individuals had considered themselves to be operating a wildlife rehab, Lucas said.

Several small mammals, including some domestic animals, were being kept in cages stacked in the living room of the mobile home, with some roaming free inside the home.

Lucas said animals were also being kept outdoors near the home.

DNR and the Lee County Office of Animal Control are working to find a location to keep the animals while they figure out what to do with them.

Emily Cope, DNR's deputy director of wildlife and freshwater fisheries, said the agency's top concern is the welfare of the confiscated animals.

"It's a very challenging situation to deal with, mainly because of the sheer number of animals that were being kept on this site, and the deplorable conditions that existed there," Cope said in a media release.

Some of the animals found in the house were deceased, while several others were on "their deathbed," said DNR Big Game Coordinator Charles Ruth.

He said health testing will be completed on carcasses to hopefully limit the spread of potential diseases.

Confiscated animals that are found to be free of disease may be released into the wild, DNR said. That will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

As of June 30, the women had not been released from the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.